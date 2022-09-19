GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — A flight instructor and his student were both uninjured after their single-engine plane crashed into a cornfield over the weekend, according to Great Barrington Police. Officials said the 67-year-old instructor from Canaan, Connecticut, and his 57-year-old student from Cheshire, Connecticut, were trying to land the aircraft when it lost engine power and took a nosedive.

The crash happened in a cornfield behind 146 Hurlburt Road, at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday. First responders found the plane in the field off the east end of the runway at Walter J. Koladza Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Great Barrington Police Department are investigating the incident. Police were assisted on the scene by the Great Barrington Fire Department, Southern Berkshire Ambulance, The Massachusetts State Police, and the FAA.