GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — A 47-year-old Sheffield man was arrested following a two-car motor vehicle accident on State Road on Tuesday. According to the police, Brian Gilligan fled the scene.

Officer Huertas located the vehicle and attempted to stop Gilligan. Gilligan crashed into several embankments but continued to flee from the police. Officers were able to stop the vehicle in Sheffield. Gilligan was charged with:

OUI 4th offense

Leaving the scene of a personal injury accident

Leaving the scene of a property damage accident

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Failure to stop for a police officer

Marked lanes violation

Gilligan was transported to the Great Barrington Police Station and held on $25,000 bail. Police say the victim of the hit-and-run received treatment for minor injuries at the Fairview Hospital. The Sheffield Police, New Marlborough Police, and Egremont Police assisted with this incident.