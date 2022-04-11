LENOX, Mass. (NEWS10) – As it plans to return to in-person performances both indoors and outdoors this summer, Shakespeare & Company is taking time to celebrate National Volunteer Month with a renewed recruitment campaign for its volunteer company. An extension of National Volunteer Week, the month was founded in 1991 to call attention to the importance of volunteering and to honor the contributions volunteers make by donating their time and talents to various causes.

Allyn Burrows, the Artistic Director for Shakespeare & Company, calls its volunteers “the lifeblood of the Company.” A new list of opportunities and benefits is now being used to thank the Company’s volunteers, which includes vouchers for free tickets to plays and special programs.

“Our volunteers have the unique opportunity to learn about the inner workings of one of the largest Shakespeare festivals in the country right here in the Berkshires, assisting with ushering, show promotion, gift shop sales, maintaining the gardens on campus, tours of the grounds, and Company events,” said Henry Baker, president of the Volunteer Company. “Plus, there are also opportunities to participate in activities outside of performing arts.”

Baker mentioned the Company’s interpretive garden program as one such offering, as well as its Oral History and Archive Project Team, which works to preserve the Company’s story through the creation of a digital archive and online database. Volunteers also often offer Company Artist hospitality during the summer months.

Those interested in learning more about volunteering at Shakespeare & Company are encouraged to email the volunteer office at volunteers@shakespeare.org. You can also fill out a volunteer application online.