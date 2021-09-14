Sept. 11 exhibit on display at Becket Arts Center

BECKET, Mass. (WWLP) — A photo exhibit in Berkshire County Monday night outlined firsthand accounts of the devastation on 9/11. The exhibit is called 20 Years after 9/11: A witness to terrorism and recovery. 

It features photojournalism from Todd Maisel, who witnessed the second plane strike the north tower, confirming that New York City was under attack. There was a public discussion Monday night, where attendees shared their experiences surrounding that day. 

“Port Authority, executives went up there,” said Maisel. “They were killed that day. Three hundred and forty-three firefighters, over 100 cops, and plenty of them are still dying. A lot of people are sick.” 

The exhibit will be running until October 11 at the Becket Arts Center.

