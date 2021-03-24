Senior rescued after crashing into Great Barrington lake

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) — Police and firefighters rescued an elderly man after his vehicle crashed into Lake Mansfield in Great Barrington Tuesday afternoon.

The man suffered no injuries and was taken to Fairview Hospital for evaluation, according to the Great Barrington Fire Department.

Crews received reports about a car in the lake with an occupant still inside just after 2 p.m. The vehicle, a sedan, was found floating approximately 15 feet in the lake with only the elderly man inside.

Great Barrington Fire Department

The car was slowing sinking when they arrived, fire officials said.

Crews immediately deployed an inflatable boat and hooked the car to it. Since the man wasn’t hurt and the car was still floating, fire officials determined the best and safest way was to pull the car to shore.

Once the car was on shore, the elderly man was able to exit the car on his own and treated on-site before being taken to the hospital.

No oil or gas spilled from the sedan, fire officials said.