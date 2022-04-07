LEE, Mass. (NewsNation) — As the search for a missing 10th grade teacher nears two weeks, family and friends said they are not giving up hope. Her love of hiking and the outdoors drew her to the Berkshires in Western Massachusetts for the last weekend in March.

Peter Naple says it’s not unusual for his sister, 42-year-old Meghan Marohn, to go on short getaways by herself. “I texted with her Saturday night when she was staying at a hotel here in Stockbridge,” he said. “She was having a bowl of soup and reading her book. I said I’d speak with her tomorrow. And that was the last I heard from her.”

When her family didn’t hear from Marohn for several days, they got worried and called the police. They found her car at Longcope Park, a 46-acre area with hiking trails. Police believe Marohn parked and went for a hike on March 27, and say there was no sign of foul play in her car. They tracked her cell activity for a short time, until the signal went dead.

Meghan Marohn (Peter Naple)

Searchers have combed the area using dogs, drones, and helicopters, for more than a week. Based on the last ping from her phone, they have now shifted the search efforts to a private wooded area, about three-quarters of a mile west of the park.

“Some areas are extremely difficult and very thick, and that has hampered search efforts,” said Lee Police Chief Craig DeSantis.

Naple set up a website seeking information in the case, and the family is offering a $50,000 reward for her safe return. “We are talking about one of my best friends,” he said. “We’re talking about someone who’s touched countless students.”

Authorities have not released the name of the hotel where Marohn was staying, but say they have confirmed she was traveling alone. Anyone with information that could help should call 911, Lee police at (413) 243-5530, or police in Bethlehem, New York at (518) 439-9973.