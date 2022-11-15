PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Department of Public Services (DPS) has announced that sand piles will now be available at three different locations around the city for residential use. Sand will be available for pickup by Pittsfield residents for their own personal use throughout the winter season.

Sand will be available at the following locations:

• Highway Department front parking lot, 232 West Housatonic St.

• Engine 5 Fire Station, 54 Pecks Road.

• 37 Elm Street (intersection of Deming and Elm streets).

Residents are requested to limit their pickups to 50 pounds (one five-gallon pail) per

visit. People who use the piles are asked to report suspected abuse (loading of pickup trucks, etc.) to the DPS Highway Division office at (413) 499-9314.