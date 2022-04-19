PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The police advisory and review board in Pittsfield met Tuesday for the first time since a deadly officer-involved shooting in March. Board members heard comments and suggestions from the public in what the group’s chairwoman called a “listening session.”

Police responded to reports of a man cutting himself with a knife on March 25. Miguel Estrella’s girlfriend said he was having a mental health crisis.

Police said Estrella came toward them with a knife and was shot after a taser failed to stop him. The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office is investigating.

Estrella was the first person killed by an officer since the review board was started in 2019.