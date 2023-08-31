GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The NTSB released details on the investigation of a railroad employee who was stuck and killed while working on the Berkshire Line track in Great Barrington.

A preliminary report was issued Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on the ongoing investigation involving a Middlesex Corporation employee who was struck and killed by a roadway maintenance machine (a driller) on August 4th.

The report states that the driller’s operator was moving the machine north on the track in reverse while another employee was leaf-blowing on the same track. The driller had a mechanical failure which was being moved to a rail yard for repair; when the employee was struck. He was flown to a hospital where he died due to his injuries.

As a result, all roadway workers were advised to participate in on-track safety briefings.