CHESHIRE, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue team located the remains of Paula Kelsey. The 78-year-old was reported missing in October 2021.

The remains were found Wednesday, March 30 in a wooded area near Windsor Road in Cheshire. They were identified as Kelsey on Friday.

Investigators said there is no evidence of foul play, and Kelsey became disoriented while out for a walk.