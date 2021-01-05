Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly offering drugs to teens for sex

POWNAL, Vt. (NEWS10) — On Jan. 4 at approximately 6:10 p.m., Shaftsbury Troopers responded to a residence on Chickadee Dr. in Pownal, Vt. They received information that an individual was reportedly offering juveniles illicit drugs and requesting that they engage in sexual acts with him.

The investigation concluded in the arrest of Frank J. Giorandino, 58, of Pownal, who is a registered sex offender. 

Giorandino was taken into custody and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing.  He has since been lodged within the Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 cash or surety bond. 

Giorandino is scheduled to appear in the Bennington County Superior Court Criminal Division on Jan. 5 at 12:30 p.m. to answer to the charges.

