PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — According to an article in The Berkshire Eagle, a book that takes place in Pittsfield is set to be Reese Witherspoons first book club pick of 2023. This is Ana Reyes debut novel named “The House in the Pines.”

The article includes quotes from Witherspoon’s Instagram on Reyes novel, “It’s truly a wild ride that had me flying through chapter after chapter. It had me guessing. And like all amazing thrillers, it has a crazy twist that I can’t tell you, because it will give the whole thing away.” The book is described as a psychological thriller that takes place in the protagonists home town of Pittsfield.

The Berkshire Eagle explains this story wasn’t the first to include a creepy house. Reyes wrote a short story when she was eleven years old that focuses on the exact same house in “The House in the Pines.” Reyes states, “This house, a creepy house in the woods, just appeared in my very first story. And then 20 years went by. When I sat down to write my novel, I again, was not quite sure what it was going to be about. I had some thematic ideas but I wasn’t really sure what it was going to be about. And again, the house — that creepy house in the woods — appeared. So this is my exploration of that house, both as an actual place and also as a symbol.” Check you local library, Target, Walmart or go online to Amazon, Audible and the Kindle store to read “The House in the Pines.”