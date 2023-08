GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — An investigation is underway after a person was fatally struck by a railroad track repair vehicle in Great Barrington. The incident took place just after 10 a.m. on Friday.

Police said the worker was in a remote area of the tracks when the accident happened. Once he was located, he was flown to Baystate Medical Center where he died. His identity is being withheld until family has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.