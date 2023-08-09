PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — A public meeting regarding the proposed traffic calming measures for West Street is scheduled for Thursday, August 17. The meeting will begin at 5 pm. in the community room at Berkshire Peak at 341 West Street.

The traffic calming measures are proposed for the section of West Street between Valentine Road and Government Drive. Attendees will be allowed to share their thoughts and input on the project.

To watch previous meetings, visit the Pittsfield Community Television’s website. For additional information on these meetings, contact Tyler Shedd, City Engineer, at (413)

499-9417