PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Wahconah Park Restoration Committee will host a public meeting on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Berkshire Athenaeum, located at 1 Wendell Avenue in the auditorium. The committee and design team working with the city will share an overview of the project.

Attendees will have a chance to share their thoughts on the future vision for an upgraded facility. This is the first meeting in a series of workshops that will be offered to the public. Light refreshments will be provided.