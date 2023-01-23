PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — On Sunday, a private line water main break occurred at Colonial Gardens located at Highview Drive, according to the City of Pittsfield. Efforts to repair the break have been made by the property owner, who has also been in contact with the City of Pittsfield and the Town of Dalton Water Department.

CODERed messages were shared with residents who were impacted by the water main break, and according to the city of Pittsfield, another will be sent out on Monday. The City of Pittsfield also says that while a shutdown will not be necessary, this break has caused a discoloration of water, and if you are experiencing this problem, you are encouraged to run cold water on

your faucets until the water clears up. If discoloration does not improve, contact the Water Department at (413) 499-9339.