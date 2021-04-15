Private funeral for Officer William Evans held in Adams Thursday

ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – A funeral mass for western Massachusetts native Officer William “Billy” Evans will be held in Adams Thursday.

According to his obituary, the private mass will be held at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church at 11:00 a.m. Thursday morning. A private burial will follow the mass. Police and fire departments from all over Massachusetts were in Adams to pay their respects to Officer Evans. Springfield has sent four officers on Thursday.

Although the funeral mass and burial are private, members of the public are being asked to line up on Park Street in Adams around 1:00 Thursday afternoon as the procession makes its way from the church to Bellevue Cemetery.

The Adams Police Department will be closing several roads throughout the day Thursday:

Hoosac Street between Depot Street and Summer Street – closed to traffic from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Summer Street to Weber Street – closed to traffic from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Bellevue Cemetery – closed to the public from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

New overhead electric signs on state highways are honoring the memory of the late U.S. Capitol Officer Evans. 22News saw the traffic sign on 391 South Thursday morning read, ‘Rest in Peace USCP Officer William Evans.

Officer Evans in 2nd grade, the child in the Boston Red Sox hat.



Colrain Firefighters’ Association



Turners Falls Fire Department

Northampton Fire Rescue

Shelburne Falls Fire Department

Greenfield Fire Department

Deerfield Police Department

Officer William ‘Billy’ Evans (Image courtesy: U.S. Capitol Police)

During a procession Wednesday night, the body of Officer Evans was taken from Bradley International Airport, to his final resting place in Adams. Police departments from across the region lined highway overpasses along his route, paying their respects.

President Joe Biden and congressional leaders paid respects to Officer Evans in the Capitol Rotunda Tuesday. Members of the National Guard lined the street and saluted as the hearse carrying Evans’ flag-draped casket entered the Capitol complex. His former colleagues gathered on the Capitol’s East Plaza Front while church bells rang in the distance. His family, including his two children, gathered to watch as his casket was carried up the Capitol steps.

Evans was killed earlier this month when a car rammed into a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC.