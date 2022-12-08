NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, a pregnant woman was rescued from a sinking car in North Adams. Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

The North Adams Fire Department (NAFD), North Adams Police Department (NAPD), and Northern Berkshire EMS responded to an old Price Chopper parking lot for a car on Old State Street sinking in water. A woman who is eight and a half months pregnant was inside and unable to get out. Once they arrived, police say the car was stable and had stopped sinking. Firefighters helped remove her and the passengers from the car. No injuries were reported. Law enforcement did not mention what lead to the car sinking.