Power outages reported in western Massachusetts due to high wind gusts

(WWLP) – Communities in western Massachusetts are experiencing power outages Monday morning due to high wind gusts in the area.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire counties until 4 p.m. Monday.

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for strong and potentially damaging winds which will gust up to 50-60 mph at times Monday.

According to the MEMA Outage Map as of 10:17 a.m., Berkshire County is currently experiencing the most power outages with 2,432 customers without power with 1,424 of the outages reported in Becket.

There are also 107 customers without power in Hampden County, 167 without power in Franklin County, and 329 customers without power in Hampshire County.