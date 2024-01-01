PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Pittsfield Police say two pedestrians were seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on West Housatonic St. The accident shut down West Housatonic St from South St to Center St for approximately three hours.

Investigations determined that Nicholas Ainsley, 23, was traveling eastbound when he struck Shanon M. Steffey, 34, and Matthew Squires, 32, who were crossing the road. Police and EMS responded to the scene at around 2:47 a.m.

Both were transported to the Berkshire Medical Center for serious injuries. Steffey was later transported to the Bay State Medical Center in critical condition.

Investigations into the accident are ongoing. Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Pittsfield Police at (413) 448-9700 ext. 543.