PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Police Department is searching for an unarmed suspect who allegedly tried to rob the Berkshire Bank on 66 West Street on Wednesday morning. The suspect passed a handwritten note demanding money but fled the scene.

Witnesses told police that the suspect was a white male wearing a brown hat, black jacket, jeans, a mask, and sunglasses. The suspect did not display any weapon and fled in the direction of the McKay Street parking deck before the police arrived. No money was taken and there were no injuries reported.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department Detective Bureau at (413) 448-9705, call the Tip line at (413) 448-9706, or send a tip via text message by texting “PITTIP” and your message to 847411 (TIP411).