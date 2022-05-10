MOUNT WASHINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) — Massachusetts State Police are searching for a missing 75-year-old man in Berkshire County. Police said Giuseppe Musto, 75, of Boston, went missing from his home early Sunday morning. His pickup truck was located in the DCR parking lot at Mount Washington State Forest later in the day.

Musto is described as 5’5″ in height, weighs about 200 pounds, and has gray hair. It is unknown what clothes he may be wearing.

State and Environmental Police, DCR Rangers, and the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Department have been searching for Musto since Sunday. K9 Units, ATVs, and the State Police Air Wing are also being used in the search.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the State Police Lee Barracks at 413-243-0600.