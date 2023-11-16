LENOX, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing woman from Lenox. According to NamUs, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, 66-year-old Susan Daniels Lockwood was last seen on Monday, October 30th.

Her car was found on Reservoir Road in Lenox. A distinct winter hat that belonged to Lockwood was found on the “Broken Thumb” trail of the Kennedy Park trail system.

Susan has a history of suicide and depression and was scheduled to meet with her psychologist the day she disappeared. Police say they found her phone was left at home and it had recent searches about suicidal ideations and fatal overdoses.

She is described as 5’7″ tall, approximately 110 to 120 pounds, with gray or partially gray hair. She may have been last wearing blue flannel pajama pants with snowflakes, a gray sweatshirt that said “Airforce,” and brown Morrell hiking boots.

There have been multiple searches in the area. If you have seen Susan or have any information about her whereabouts, contact the Massachusetts State Police, Berkshire Detective Unit at 413-499-1112.