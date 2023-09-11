NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — The North Adams Police Department arrested a 26-year-old male following a domestic dispute on Saturday evening. Police recovered an illegal firearm with a defaced serial number.

The suspect was charged with domestic assault and battery, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number. He is being held on $2,540 cash bail pending arraignment in Northern Berkshire District Court.