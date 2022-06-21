Robert D. Jones, 46, was last seen around 6 p.m. Monday afternoon at North Adams Commons. (Photo: North Adams Police)

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) – The North Adams Police Department is trying to find Robert D. Jones, 46. He was last seen around 6 p.m. Monday afternoon, at North Adams Commons rehabilitation center.

Jones was wearing a black zip-up sweatshirt, blue and black flannel pants, and a tan or light grey beanie cap when he went missing. He has an injured leg and would be using a walker to get around, according to police.

If you see Jones or have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the North Adams Police Department at (413) 664-4944. Use extension 1.