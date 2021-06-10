Police need helping identifying motor vehicle theft suspect in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) — North Adams police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person that may be involved with a motor vehicle theft.
The woman was last seen in the Union Street area near McDonalds on Thursday. According to police, a motor vehicle theft occurred and she is considered a person of interest.
If you can recognize her or have any information on the theft, you are asked to contact North Adams Police at (413) 664-4945, extension 1. You may remain anonymous.
LATEST STORIES
- Communication technology helps disabled students
- What Causes That Earthy Smell When It Rains?
- ‘It’s meant to send a message:’ Glens Falls residents meet mystery chair artist
- Controlled blast scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Lincoln Park
- 7-day positivity rates at record low as NY enters ‘endemic phase’