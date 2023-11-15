WASHINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Washington Police Department is warning residents of a robbery that occurred on Tuesday morning on Washington Mountain Road. Police say a gentleman had his wallet stolen when he stopped to help two young men.

The two men had what appeared to be a disabled silver Nissan Sentra. Once they stole the man’s wallet with several hundred dollars in cash, they got in their vehicle and fled southbound.

Police are searching for the Nissan Sentra, which reportedly has a license plate in the back window. Residents who encounter a stranded vehicle are encouraged to contact the police to assist instead of stopping themselves.