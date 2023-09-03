CHESHIRE, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Cheshire Police Department is attempting to identify the suspect of an act of vandalism. The incident took place at Hoosac Valley High School on September 1.

According to police, a vehicle was caught on security cameras in the process of “blowing donuts” in the school’s parking lot between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Friday night. Police stated the vehicle caused an estimated $3,000 to $5,000 in damages to the property, and that the car itself will most likely have been damaged extensively as well.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cheshire Police Department at (413)743-1501.