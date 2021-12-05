Police investigating after body found at Pittsfield State Forest

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office (DA) reports the discovery of a body in Pittsfield State Forest on Saturday. Now, they’re investigating the death of the individual, who has not been identified.

Hunters reported finding the body at about 5:10 a.m. Pittsfield Police, Pittsfield Fire, and Action Ambulance responded, and paramedics promptly pronounced the individual dead on the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is set to perform an autopsy to figure out the cause of death on Sunday.

The DA says the identity will be released after the autopsy.