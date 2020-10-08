Police: Golf pro Thomas Sullivan killed by downed tree at Great Barrington golf club

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — Great Barrington police are investigating the death of Thomas P. Sullivan from Sheffield, who served as a longtime golf pro at Wyantenuck County Club. They said the death was caused by Wednesday’s storms.

Police were called to the Wyantenuck Country Golf Club on West Sheffield Road around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of a golf cart with a tree on top of it on a dirt access road running alongside the golf course.

There, police said they found a man, later identified as Sullivan, lying on the ground by the side of the cart. Officers attempted first aid, but he was deceased.

Police said the cart was covered with several trees and branches, and they are waiting on the medical examiner’s office to arrive.

