UPDATE: This article previously had the incorrect name for the road closed. The Massachusetts Turnpike had been shut down, not the Berkshire Spur.

STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (NEWS10) – An active police pursuit stopped on I-90 westbound just before exit three in Stockbridge around 8:35 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to the Massachusetts State Police, both the westbound and eastbound lanes on the Massachusetts Turnpike were shut down while police tried to remove the driver from the vehicle.

Image downlinked to Massachusetts State Police Watch Center by their Air Wing shows the scene on the Turnpike. (Photo: Massachusetts State Police)

Police have a suspect in custody, as of 9:20 a.m. All lanes have since re-opened, but traffic is still heavy. Give yourself some extra time for the morning commute.

This is an ongoing situation.