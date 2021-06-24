Police arrest 9, seize guns, drugs, $23K in ‘large-scale’ Berkshire County bust

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A six-month-long investigation into a drug operation in Berkshire County led to the arrest of nine individuals Wednesday and the seizure of several firearms, large amounts of drugs, and cash.

Multiple law enforcement agencies conducted the lengthy investigation and executed five warrants at residences in Pittsfield and Clarksburg, a North Adams commercial property, and two vehicles, according to Berkshire District Attorney’s Office.

Police arrested 40-year-old Reginald Ellerbee of Pittsfield, 42-year-old Tonia Maxwell of North Adams, 35-year-old Domonique Gary of Northampton, 40-year-old Zahir Allah of Springfield, 28-year-old Alexius Vaughan of Pittsfield, 39-year-old Wisdom Ellerbee of North Adams, 36-year-old Valente Ellerbee of Pittsfield, 63-year-old Joseph Rock of Clarksburg, and 36-year-old Robert Williams of Pittsfield.

Photo: Berkshire District Attorney’s Office

They seized 1,752 grams of cocaine, 80 grams of heroin, 26 grams of various pills, 12 illegal firearms, and $23,591 in cash. This is the largest drug bust in the county since 2013, the DA’s office said.