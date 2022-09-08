PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Police Department is on the lookout for a 16-year-old boy who they say has been reported missing. The teen, identified by police as Trevin Foster, is described as being Black, about 5’10” tall, and weighing 140 pounds.

Foster has brown eyes and brown hair. The Department shared photos of him on Facebook Wednesday afternoon.

Photos: Pittsfield Police Department

If you have any information on Foster’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department at (413) 448-9700. No further details were available Thursday morning.