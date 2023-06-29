NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — Berkshire Health Systems is working to expand access to healthcare in northern Berkshire County. Officials unveiled plans on Thursday to reopen North Adams Regional Hospital within the next year.

It would hold up to 25 in-patient beds as well as imaging, lab and pharmacy services, and an emergency department. New federal regulations made the hospital eligible for a critical access hospital designation, meaning it can receive additional federal funding. The exact opening date depends on approval from state and federal regulators.

A union representing nurses applauded the decision and said community members have suffered from years of a lack of access to care. They’re calling on Berkshire Health to open the hospital even if it does not receive a critical access hospital designation.