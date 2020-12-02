Pittsfield’s Hillcrest Commons reports 200+ COVID cases among residents, staff

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Over 100 senior residents and more than 50 staff members at the Hillcrest Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Pittsfield have been infected with COVID-19 and several deaths are being reported at the facility Tuesday.

Berkshire Healthcare, which runs the nursing and rehab facility, released the following details on the COVID-19 spread at the Pittsfield facility as of Monday, November 30:

Current confirmed COVID-19 residents: 123

YTD cumulative confirmed COVID-19 residents: 148

Current confirmed COVID-19 employees: 52

YTD cumulative confirmed COVID-19 employees: 54

Cumulative number of clusters of 3 or more residents with symptoms within 72 hours: 0

2 weeks of PPE available: Yes

“At Berkshire Healthcare, the safety and wellbeing of our residents and staff is our top priority. We also understand what an incredibly difficult time this is, and how important communication and transparency is to our extended community of residents, family members and staff. As we share the information on how the COVID-19 virus has impacted our facilities, please know that the staff at ALL our affiliates are doing everything possible to manage this crisis and further prevent or limit the spread of this virus.” Berkshire Healthcare

Other facilities run by Berkshire Healthcare are also seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases including the Hunt facility, East Longmeadow, Day Brook Village, Hathaway, Pilgrim and Williamstown Commons.

On Friday, the Berkshire Eagle reported eight deaths at the Hillcrest Commons after four more residents died from COVID-19-related complications since Thanksgiving.

Hillcrest Commons is the second largest nursing center in the state and houses 224 residents.

“We know you are concerned about your loved one, but it is crucial that we restrict visitation to reduce the spread of this virus to others,” Berkshire Healthcare stated. “We will contact you directly if your loved one is suspected or diagnosed with COVID-19. We thank you for your support in the challenging days ahead, and hope that you stay healthy and safe.”

Berkshire Healthcare said their facilities are following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and Massachusetts Department of Public Health to reduce the spread and impact of COVID-19. Those safety measures include:

Enhanced infection control precautions and implementation of PPE Coaches

Screening residents, staff, and essential visitors for expanded list of symptoms

Restricting visitation and entry of people to the building

Testing staff and residents for COVID-19 based on current protocols and availability of tests

Postponing communal activities and dining

Provision of compassionate care bedside visits; telehealth utilization; virtual visits

Strategic cohorting of room assignments and quarantining for new admissions and current residents

Careful adherence to droplet precaution protocols

As of Tuesday, the state reported that Berkshire County had 43 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total of cases to 1,645. One additional COVID-19-related death was also reported bringing the total deaths linked to the virus in that county to 64.