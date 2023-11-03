PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Pittsfield police are investigating after a serious crash Friday afternoon. The incident began around 3:30 p.m.

Police said an 85-year-old Pittsfield woman was driving northbound on Central Berkshire Boulevard when she struck a 26-year-old pedestrian from Albany. She then continued to West Housatonic Street where she struck a pickup truck at the intersection of Lebanon Avenue.

She then left the road and struck a tree.

The pedestrian was taken to Berkshire Medical Center and then to Albany Medical Center by life flight. He is listed in critical condition. The Pittsfield woman was taken to Berkshire Medical Center with serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incidents is asked to call police at (413) 448-9700 ext. 549.