PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Almost a year has elapsed since numerous cats were discovered abandoned in freezing cold temperatures and winter storms in Berkshire County. The two suspects, Kelly Hathaway and Arthur Raney of Pittsfield were initially charged with 15 counts of animal cruelty, and on Friday, January 27, Hathaway pleaded guilty to two counts as part of a plea agreement.

As part of the agreement, Hathaway was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation and is required to follow any aftercare as instructed by the court. Hathaway was placed on two years probation and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service. The court also ordered that Hathaway is not to possess any animals and must surrender any animals currently in her care. She is also prohibited from volunteering with any animal groups.

“We are very pleased that we can bring this case to a resolution,” said Assistant District Attorney Megan Rose. “The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was very pleased with the outcome as we took into consideration the defendant’s intellectual disability and willingness to accept responsibility. Thank you to the Berkshire Humane Society for their assistance with finding homes for the abandoned animals.”