PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Wild Acres Fishing Derby, a free fishing derby for children 14 and under, has been announced for Saturday, May 20, at the Wild Acres Conservation area, rain or shine. The derby will begin at 8 a.m. and last until 12:30 p.m.

The first 100 children will receive a free food voucher, and food will be available for purchase from Ozzie’s Steak & Eggs. Trophies will be awarded to those who catch the largest fish, by length and weight, and the trophies will be awarded at noon. Bait will be provided.

Wild Acres Conservation Area is located off of South Mountian Road in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. Volunteer support will be provided by the Onota Fishing Club in assisting with dressing fish, providing tips, techniques, baiting, etc.

For more information, you can call Becky Manship, Recreation and Special Events Coordinator, at (413) 499-9371.