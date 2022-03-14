PITTSFIELD, M.A. (NEWS10) – Workers at Community Eco Power in Pittsfield were potentially exposed to numerous dangerous chemicals, including arsenic, cadmium and lead from smoke at the plant. The findings have prompted OSHA to bring numerous “serious” violations, which have all been contested by the company.

The company that owns the plant, Community Eco Power, is contesting $26,107 of penalties after OSHA brought forth a number of violations.

“I’m really glad that at least somebody is taking into consideration the worker’s health. We demanded that there was air quality monitoring on that building,” said Jane Winn, the Executive Director of the Berkshire Environmental Action Team.

Winn provided News10 with air monitoring data that’s been collected by the state. Of the two samplers taken at the plant, both found cadmium levels well above the detection limit.

According to OSHA, acute exposure to cadmium can cause flu-like symptoms and damage to the lungs, while chronic exposure may cause kidney, bone and lung disease.

One of the samplers also found the level of inorganic arsenic just above the detection limit. Like cadmium, exposure to inorganic arsenic can bring a slew of health concerns, with OSHA noting the potential of lung cancer. Inorganic arsenic can also be a skin irritant.

“We should not be allowing this sort of pollution in our air,” Winn said.

These violations were brought as Community Eco Power continues Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. According to court documents, the company has sought outside assistance to help eliminate the release of the potentially toxic smoke.

As these proceedings continue, Winn says one potential buyer would transform the property into a transfer station.

News10 reached out to Community Eco Power for a statement but has not received one to this point.