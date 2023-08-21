PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The city of Pittsfield, in partnership with the Vietnam Veterans of America James E. Callahan Berkshire County Chapter 65, has announced the unveiling of a new mural honoring Berkshire County’s Vietnam veterans who were killed in action. The event, which was postponed from July 7, is scheduled for August 29 at 10 a.m.

The mural, “Lest We Forget 1961-1975”, was painted by Ghi Sign Company based in Canaan, Connecticut, and it references an original depiction from 1991 which was created on the building façade at 101 First Street. The unveiling ceremony will feature remarks from Fran Tremblay of the local Chapter 65, as well as the posting of colors and a reading of the names of the fallen veterans.

The unveiling will be held at the north side of the Intertek Building, located at 50 Pearl Street in Pittsfield. The event is open to the public.