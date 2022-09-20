PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Starting this Wednesday, September 21, several sidewalks in Pittsfield will be torn up and repaired. Repairs are slated for Second, Maple, and Willow Streets, all of which should be completed by the end of the month.

Crews will start sidewalk excavation on Second Street at the intersection of Burbank Street on Wednesday, with work scheduled to be completed by Monday, September 26. Excavation will then be followed by forming and pouring sidewalks and driveways.

On Tuesday, September 27, excavation will begin on Maple Street at the intersection of Spring Street, with work scheduled for completion by Thursday, September 29.

Excavation is slated for Willow Street at the intersection of Spring on Friday, September 30. The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.