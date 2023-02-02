PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The City of Pittsfield will host a public hearing to prepare for its Annual Action Plan, taking place on Wednesday, February 15 at 6:30 p.m. online. Those looking to attend can register online.

According to the City of Pittsfield’s Office of the Mayor, the purpose of the public hearing will be to hear public comments and suggestions on how the city’s federal Community Development Block Grant funds should be used to improve the quality of life within the community. Attendees are encouraged to speak on what matters to them, including housing rehabilitation, demolition of vacant buildings, public facilities, park improvements, economic development, job opportunities, and public or human services.

Information gathering in the public hearing will be used to prepare the City’s Annual Action Plan. According to the City of Pittsfield’s Mayor’s Office, the draft of the Annual Action plan will be available on the city’s website, where a 30-day public comment and review period will be held in April. After the public comment period, the draft plan will be completed by the middle of May, and the final plan will be submitted to HUD shortly after.