PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The city of Pittsfield announced they will be hosting their inaugural Winter Festival at Clapp Park. The event is scheduled for February 19.

The family friendly festival will feature fun winter activities such as sled racing, wildlife tracking and snowshoeing. Attendees will be able to keep toasty by spending some time at the celebration’s bonfire.

The event will also offer soups and s’mores provided by Otto’s Kitchen & Comfort. The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Clapp Park is located at 233 West Housatonic Street in Pittsfield. The event is free to attend and open to the public.