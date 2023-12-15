PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The City of Pittsfield will honor SSGT. Jacob “Jake” Galliher on Friday at approximately 3:15 p.m. SSGT. Galliher was involved in the tragic crash of an Osprey while serving in the United States Air Force-Japan.

SSGT. Galliher was a graduate of Taconic High School in 2017. According to the City, SSGT. Galliher’s procession will begin at Westover Air Force Base, then travel on the Massachusetts Turnpike to downtown Lee, then through downtown Lenox, via Walker Street. The route will continue to Pittsfield via Route 7 (South Street) to Park Square where they will turn left onto West Street to Taconic High School. After Taconic, the procession will return to North Street, turn left down North Street, and end at Dery Funeral Home on Bradford Street.

Flags are available to the public and can be picked up, after noon today, at the following locations:

City Hall, 70 Allen Street