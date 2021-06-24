Pittsfield teen found guilty of violently raping a child

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — A jury found a Pittsfield teenager guilty of a 2019 violent rape.

Dylan Welch, 17, was found guilty on the charges of Aggravated Rape of a Child with Force and Attempted Extortion. He was found no guilty of Assault with Intent to Rape.

The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office said Welch raped a 14-year-old girl in a wooded area in Pittsfield in October 2019. The victim sustained significant bodily injury, officials said.

Welch was indicted and prosecuted as a youthful offender because of the seriousness of the case.

“I am proud of my team’s work on this case to hold this defendant accountable for the physical and mental harm he caused a young woman. The victim showed incredible bravery throughout the life of this case, and it means so much to my office that we were able to secure a guilty verdict on her behalf. The victim had to wait a long time for justice because of the COVID pandemic. I thank the court for their work to safely resume jury trials, restoring the cornerstone of our justice system, and we look forward to continuing the pursuit of justice for victims.” Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington

Welch will be sentenced at a later date.