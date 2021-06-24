Pittsfield teen found guilty of violently raping a child

Berkshire County
Posted: / Updated:

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — A jury found a Pittsfield teenager guilty of a 2019 violent rape.

Dylan Welch, 17, was found guilty on the charges of Aggravated Rape of a Child with Force and Attempted Extortion. He was found no guilty of Assault with Intent to Rape.

The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office said Welch raped a 14-year-old girl in a wooded area in Pittsfield in October 2019. The victim sustained significant bodily injury, officials said.

Welch was indicted and prosecuted as a youthful offender because of the seriousness of the case.

“I am proud of my team’s work on this case to hold this defendant accountable for the physical and mental harm he caused a young woman. The victim showed incredible bravery throughout the life of this case, and it means so much to my office that we were able to secure a guilty verdict on her behalf. The victim had to wait a long time for justice because of the COVID pandemic. I thank the court for their work to safely resume jury trials, restoring the cornerstone of our justice system, and we look forward to continuing the pursuit of justice for victims.”

Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington

Welch will be sentenced at a later date.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
2021 high school graduations in the Capital Region
2021 high school graduations in the Capital Region
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire