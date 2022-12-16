PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Suns baseball team has hired its fifth head coach in franchise history. Chad Shade will be the next head coach for the Pittsfield Suns as he begins his head coaching career.

A Pittsfield native and former player in 2018, its clear Shade has a passion for baseball. When playing for the Suns, Shade was know for his athletic ability, leadership and personality. Shade comments, “I am honored to be the next manager for the Pittsfield Suns,” “I’m looking forward to the opportunity and I’m excited to get going this summer.”

Shade is currently a graduate assistant coach at Kansas State but will gain his tenure with the Suns on May 24, 2023. His debut will feature the Suns hosting the defending 2022 FCBL champions, the Nashua Silver Knights, at Wahconah Park in Pittsfield.