PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The City of Pittsfield has announced parking restrictions ahead of continued street improvement projects from July 31 to August 4. Milling operations will start on Cloverdale Street on Monday, July 31.

The millwork is expected to continue through Tuesday, August 1, and will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additionally, between August 2 and August 4, structure work will continue on Lucia Drive, Quirico Drive, and Almar Drive. The City of Pittsfield says on-street parking is prohibited from the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.