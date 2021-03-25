Pittsfield seeks community response to diversity, equity, and inclusion program

Diverse colors of chalk included equitably. (Sharon McCutcheon / Pexels)

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Officials in Pittsfield are seeking public input, inviting residents to examine the findings of the city’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) study group. A webinar on the study will be held on Thursday at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Register for the webinar online to take part.

The webinar will include a short presentation about recommendations for furthering DEI initiatives in local government and public schools. Members of the Pittsfield community are invited to review the presentation before getting the opportunity to provide verbal or written responses at the webinar.

Spanish language options will be available. Call (413) 499-9340 or send an email to arrange special accommodations.

“Over the past several months, the DEI study group met with community members and leaders to understand our current systems and needs. We also researched models used in other communities to identify potential best practices,” said Director Michael Taylor, of the city’s Department of Human Resources. “We have now developed a set of recommendations that we would like community members to see and respond to. Feedback is extremely important as we work together toward creating a more welcoming and inclusive Pittsfield.”

Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer commissioned the study group.

