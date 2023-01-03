PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Pittsfield is asking the public to comment on the human services needs within the city. The city’s Human Services Advisory Council (HSAC) is seeking public comments now through January 31, and they may be sent via email (njoyner@cityofpittsfield.org), calling (413) 499-9358, or by mail. Mailed to Nate Joyner, Department of Community Development, 70 Allen St., Pittsfield, MA 01201.

The Human Services Advisory Council is an 11-member advisory committee that provides funding recommendations to the mayor on how the city should navigate its human services funding.