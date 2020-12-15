Pittsfield schools suspend interscholastic athletics through Jan. 4

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Though the Pittsfield Public Schools Athletic Department has monitored research, health metrics, and local community developments tied to coronavirus cases, Pittsfield Public Schools is extending the suspension of all interscholastic athletic programming until in-person education resumes on Jan. 4, 2021.

The targeted “start date” for initial athletic programming to potentially begin will be one week (five

school days) of in-person learning successfully resuming.

Traditional winter athletic programs offered at Pittsfield High School and Taconic High School, include:

Wrestling

Boys Ice Hockey

Basketball

Swimming

Alpine Ski

As mentioned in a recent Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association announcement, Wrestling will not operate during the Winter 20-21 season and will attempt to operate in Spring 2021 pending further review.

Additionally, As per a recent Berkshire County League announcement, Boys Ice Hockey will not operate locally during the 20-21 season, effectively cancelling local high school sanctioned boys hockey within Berkshire County for the school year.

Based on the proposed winter season structure timelines referenced, internal considerations, and external factors, the Pittsfield Public Schools Athletic Department anticipates pursuing an opportunity for student-athletes to participate in a modified winter season. This season will allow competition only with local Berkshire County schools/communities, which would ideally take place from approximately mid January 2021 to early March 2021.

Pending the resumption of high school athletic activities in time for a modified Berkshire County Winter Athletic Season, Basketball, Swimming, and Alpine Ski logistical plans would include:



• All Boys and Girls Basketball JV & Varsity Teams practices, home games, and activities based out of Pittsfield Boys & Girls Club

• All Boys and Girls Swimming Varsity Teams practices, meets, and virtual meets, and activities based out of Pittsfield Boys & Girls Club and\or Pittsfield YMCA

• All Boys and Girls Alpine Ski JV & Varsity Teams practices, races, and activities based out of Bosquet Ski Mountain